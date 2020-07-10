16 Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1351 Cabrillo Drive
1351 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1392 sqft
Beautifully Updated Manufactured Home - THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in Sierra Dawn North - Spacious, bright, and airy remodeled home. Big windows allow in the light. Great kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and new dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
185 Janzen
185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1780 sqft
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3131 Mill Ridge Drive
3131 Mill Ridge Drive, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1888 sqft
Beautiful home located in a gated community. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1888 SqFt., 2 Car garage, large family room with a fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and a large master suite with walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Hemet

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Hemet

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Soboba
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Soboba
2230 Lake Park Dr
2230 Lake Park Drive, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! THIS 55+ COMMUNITY IS ACROSS FROM THE NEW SOBOBA CASINO. COME ENJOY THIS ACTIVE LIFESTYLE WITH POOL, SPA, BILLIARD ROOM, GYM, CLUBHOUSE, LAKE AND GREENBELT AREAS! NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Ranch
1252 Condor Way
1252 Condor Way, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1333 sqft
Three bed/two bath home MOVE IN READY! This home is located in a well maintained neighborhood and is in great condition! Home features living room, dining room, nice open kitchen, and master suite. Amenities: new carpet, new paint, washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Hemet
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26601 Farrell St
26601 Farrell Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sun City
26900 Augusta Dr
26900 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Downsizing and looking for a cute little place to call home? Look no further! This quaint 2 bedroom senior home is in the heart of Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
36340 Grazia Way
36340 Grazia Way, French Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo located in the sought after Casabella Community of Winchester. All living area is located on the second level and features 2 beds and 2 full baths. All appliances included are Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
30457 Village Knoll
30457 Village Knoll Dr, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1577 sqft
Don't miss out on this immaculate Lennar built home at Menifee Town Center! This home boasts: Three spacious bedrooms, Two and a half bathrooms, Open and bright kitchen with large center island, white cabinetry, solid surface counter tops,

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
29169 Promenade
29169 Promenade Road, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2425 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning Menifee Lakes Golf Course View home! This gorgeous home features; Five bedrooms. Lower level bedrooms is a separate guest suite with private full bath! Living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Sun City
26033 Verde Grande Court
26033 Verde Grande Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ community located in the Sun city Villas. Cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, with huge patio off living room and Master bedroom. Gated Courtyard entry, 2 car garage. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

July 2020 Hemet Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hemet Rent Report. Hemet rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hemet rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hemet Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hemet Rent Report. Hemet rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hemet rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hemet rents increased moderately over the past month

Hemet rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hemet stand at $1,019 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hemet's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hemet, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Hemet rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hemet, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hemet is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hemet's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hemet's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hemet than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Hemet.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

