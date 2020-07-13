24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hemet, CA

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Johnston Ave
1226 East Johnston Avenue, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1520 sqft
Adorable home ready for immediate move in! This two bedroom with one and a half bath single family home is perfect for anyone looking for only two bedrooms but wants the space of a larger home with a large back yard and two car garage.

1 Unit Available
750 Colorado Dr.
750 Colorado Drive, Hemet, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2001 sqft
Lovely two story home with great upgrades. Upgrades include granite counter tops, custom tile flooring, laminate flooring, and light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
3851 Vicksburg Ct
3851 Vicksburg Court, Hemet, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2900 sqft
REHABBED HOME nestled in a quiet neighborhood of West Hemet. This 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home boasts its elegant interiors throughout the house! NEW CARPETS are present in the bedroom and living areas.

1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Hemet

1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.

1 Unit Available
Equestrian Downs
8017 E 7th St
8017 7th Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 2x2 Buena Park - Property Id: 313748 Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
Heritage
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.

1 Unit Available
271 Pomegranate Street
271 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1900 sqft
Brand New Home - The Cove 1 Story - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds. Beautiful foothill setting with spectacular mountain views.
Results within 5 miles of Hemet

1 Unit Available
Soboba
42167 San Jose Dr
42167 San Jose Drive, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1775 sqft
42167 San Jose Dr Available 07/15/20 dont snooze on the fantastic home with panoramic view ! - you cant beat this price $1575 for the 1st 6 months and 1775 for the last 6 months. property does not include the sun room or detached storage room .
Results within 10 miles of Hemet
Verified

21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 Unit Available
30482 Misty Creek drive
30482 Misty Creek Drive, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
1757 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Story 4 bd 2ba on end of culdesac lg lot - Property Id: 318965 At the end of a culdesac,on large fenced in lot,Very close to schools and in walking distance, close to freeways and shopping centers, Covered shaded patio

1 Unit Available
29924 Camino Cristal
29924 Camino Cristal, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
29924 Camino Cristal Available 08/14/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
Sun City
26883 INVAREY ST
26883 Invarey Street, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1328 sqft
55+ Community - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/8eed09f2-7d8b-4ee7-ab89-873d3127751c FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION AT : WWW.EXPRESSREALTYPM.COM 1> MUST MAKE 3 X THE RENT QUALIFIER 2> FICO SCORE 600+ ...

1 Unit Available
27709 Lake Ridge Drive
27709 Lake Ridge Drive, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
2854 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Romoland! This spacious home features an upgraded gourme kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 Unit Available
30223 Linden Gate Ln
30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2579 sqft
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer

1 Unit Available
30241 Trois Valley Street
30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
3404 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom.

1 Unit Available
30261 Calle Belcanto
30261 Calle Belcanto, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2140 sqft
One of a kind simply gorgeous Menifee Lakes home with amazing lake views! Don't miss seeing this beautiful Four bedroom, 3 bath home. The spacious master bedroom is overlooking the large back yard and lake views.

1 Unit Available
28886 Champions Drive
28886 Champions Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1427 sqft
Charming Home with Pergo Floors...Just minutes from the lake!! - This home is centrally located, just minutes from shopping and freeway access..

1 Unit Available
24612 Big Country Drive
24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2782 sqft
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

1 Unit Available
25639 Solell Circle
25639 Solell Circle, Menifee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2440 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom ,3 bathroom home is located in the heart of the beautiful City of Romoland . It features a large backyard and open concept layout! Let's schedule a tour today!!! Call (951)795-5711.

1 Unit Available
31684 Millcreek Dr
31684 Millcreek Drive, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2373 sqft
Stunning home for rent in Menifee! As you enter the home you are met by the open concept formal living and dining rooms which feature custom paint, beautiful tile floors, upgraded blinds, and a decorative chandelier.

1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33352 Lazurite Way
33352 Lazurite Way, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4041 sqft
33352 Lazurite Way Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Menifee Home - Grand 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, plus loft, 4,041 square foot home with a downstairs den/bedroom and full bathroom.

July 2020 Hemet Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hemet Rent Report. Hemet rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hemet rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hemet rents increased moderately over the past month

Hemet rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hemet stand at $1,019 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hemet's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hemet, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Hemet rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hemet, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hemet is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hemet's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hemet's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hemet than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Hemet.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

