All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like 29101 Stratford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
29101 Stratford Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

29101 Stratford Rd

29101 Stratford Road · (650) 597-0911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA 94544
Tennyson-Alquire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29101 Stratford Rd · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park. Property is located walking distance to restaurants, banks, and shopping, and has easy access to HWY 880 and 92.

Unit features:
- 1 bedroom and bathroom with new vinyl flooring on the ground floor
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den upstairs
- Hardwood floor and Laminate downstairs
- Carpet on the stairs and top floor
- Family room with fireplace
- Private laundry room
- 2 car attached garage
- Kitchen with an eat in area
- Stainless steel fridge
- Gas stove
- 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit.

This property is shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. Sorry, no smoking allowed. 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease.

(RLNE4597695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29101 Stratford Rd have any available units?
29101 Stratford Rd has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 29101 Stratford Rd have?
Some of 29101 Stratford Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29101 Stratford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
29101 Stratford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29101 Stratford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 29101 Stratford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 29101 Stratford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 29101 Stratford Rd does offer parking.
Does 29101 Stratford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29101 Stratford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29101 Stratford Rd have a pool?
No, 29101 Stratford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 29101 Stratford Rd have accessible units?
No, 29101 Stratford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 29101 Stratford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 29101 Stratford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29101 Stratford Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Amador Village
24080 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94541
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St
Hayward, CA 94544
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St
Hayward, CA 94544

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with Parking
Hayward Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara
Harder Tennyson

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity