29101 Stratford Rd

Amenities
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park. Property is located walking distance to restaurants, banks, and shopping, and has easy access to HWY 880 and 92.
Unit features:
- 1 bedroom and bathroom with new vinyl flooring on the ground floor
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den upstairs
- Hardwood floor and Laminate downstairs
- Carpet on the stairs and top floor
- Family room with fireplace
- Private laundry room
- 2 car attached garage
- Kitchen with an eat in area
- Stainless steel fridge
- Gas stove
- 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit.
This property is shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. Sorry, no smoking allowed. 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease.
(RLNE4597695)