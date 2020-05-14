29101 Stratford Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park. Property is located walking distance to restaurants, banks, and shopping, and has easy access to HWY 880 and 92.



Unit features:

- 1 bedroom and bathroom with new vinyl flooring on the ground floor

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and den upstairs

- Hardwood floor and Laminate downstairs

- Carpet on the stairs and top floor

- Family room with fireplace

- Private laundry room

- 2 car attached garage

- Kitchen with an eat in area

- Stainless steel fridge

- Gas stove

- 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit.



This property is shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. Sorry, no smoking allowed. 1 small cat or dog allowed with increased deposit. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease.



(RLNE4597695)