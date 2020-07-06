537 W Stocker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

On a quiet tree lined street in Glendale, a beautiful 1,086-SqFt, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse is ready to be leased! A bright living room space, complete with decorative fireplace, connects with a dining area are filled with light from the recessed lighting and the nicely sized windows plus, incorporates glossy stone flooring to reflect the brilliant light. Into the warm toned kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, and built-in stainless-steal appliance are ideal for your daily dining adventures. For each of the bedrooms, attached bathrooms and walk-in closets are standard. As a bonus, one-bedroom closet offers a built-in wall safe to keep safe would you value most dear. And when the weekend hits, enjoy the comfort of your very own private patio. This unit conveniently includes a stackable washer/dryer. Only a block away from Toll Middle School, Mark Keppel Elementary, Hoover High School, Armenian Grocery Stores, Starbucks and nearby to Downtown Glendale!