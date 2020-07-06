All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

537 W Stocker Street

537 Stocker Street · No Longer Available
Location

537 Stocker Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On a quiet tree lined street in Glendale, a beautiful 1,086-SqFt, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse is ready to be leased! A bright living room space, complete with decorative fireplace, connects with a dining area are filled with light from the recessed lighting and the nicely sized windows plus, incorporates glossy stone flooring to reflect the brilliant light. Into the warm toned kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, and built-in stainless-steal appliance are ideal for your daily dining adventures. For each of the bedrooms, attached bathrooms and walk-in closets are standard. As a bonus, one-bedroom closet offers a built-in wall safe to keep safe would you value most dear. And when the weekend hits, enjoy the comfort of your very own private patio. This unit conveniently includes a stackable washer/dryer. Only a block away from Toll Middle School, Mark Keppel Elementary, Hoover High School, Armenian Grocery Stores, Starbucks and nearby to Downtown Glendale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W Stocker Street have any available units?
537 W Stocker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 W Stocker Street have?
Some of 537 W Stocker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 W Stocker Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 W Stocker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W Stocker Street pet-friendly?
No, 537 W Stocker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 537 W Stocker Street offer parking?
Yes, 537 W Stocker Street offers parking.
Does 537 W Stocker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 W Stocker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W Stocker Street have a pool?
No, 537 W Stocker Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 W Stocker Street have accessible units?
No, 537 W Stocker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W Stocker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 W Stocker Street has units with dishwashers.

