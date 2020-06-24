460 Oak St Unit #117

Amenities
Large 2 BR In Prime Glendale! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit located in a luxurious complex with lots of amenities. The unit features a large open concept living and dinning area perfect for hosting. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, and stove . The large master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and an upgraded bathroom. The living room and bedroom lead to a giant private patio which has abundant space for outdoor furniture and even has a storage room. The unit is located just a short walk from Glendale Galleria and The Americana.
Other amenities included: Central air, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, Pool/Spa, 2 parking spacious and much more!
