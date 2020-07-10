425 Western Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to Western Oaks, our completely-renovated apartment community in the Riverside Rancho area of Glendale. It is a short walk, bike ride or drive from the Disney/DreamWorks/ABC7 complexes on Flower Street and is conveniently located close to both the 5 and 134 Freeways. Additionally, the Benjamin Franklin Magnet Elementary School, a well-known Foreign Language Academy, is just two blocks away. This unit is a three bedroom, two bathroom home located at the rear of the property. It is approximately 960sf. This home has been staged so that you can see all of the possibilities! It could be perfect for a family, business professional that works primarily from home or several roommates. It comes fully-equipped with the following stainless steel Samsung appliances: refrigerator/freezer (with water dispenser and ice maker), oven, dishwasher and micro-hood. It also includes a full-size LG Washer and Dryer along with a separate beverage refrigerator. The kitchen cabinets include slow-close doors and drawers. Counter tops are durable quartz throughout, including the laundry room and butler's pantry. All kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures are top of the line Grohe/Hansgrohe. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower with a bench and double vanities. The huge guest bathroom has a rain shower head and a large walk-in shower. This bathroom also has double vanities The home is equipped with central heating and air and is controlled by a Nest thermostat. The floors are wood patterned cork throughout with porcelain tile flooring in the bathrooms. The building has a security camera system and automatic lights that go on at dusk. *This unit comes with one garage parking space (which includes additional storage) and an additional tandem space in front of the garage. Welcome home.

