425 Western Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

425 Western Avenue

425 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to Western Oaks, our completely-renovated apartment community in the Riverside Rancho area of Glendale. It is a short walk, bike ride or drive from the Disney/DreamWorks/ABC7 complexes on Flower Street and is conveniently located close to both the 5 and 134 Freeways. Additionally, the Benjamin Franklin Magnet Elementary School, a well-known Foreign Language Academy, is just two blocks away. This unit is a three bedroom, two bathroom home located at the rear of the property. It is approximately 960sf. This home has been staged so that you can see all of the possibilities! It could be perfect for a family, business professional that works primarily from home or several roommates. It comes fully-equipped with the following stainless steel Samsung appliances: refrigerator/freezer (with water dispenser and ice maker), oven, dishwasher and micro-hood. It also includes a full-size LG Washer and Dryer along with a separate beverage refrigerator. The kitchen cabinets include slow-close doors and drawers. Counter tops are durable quartz throughout, including the laundry room and butler's pantry. All kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures are top of the line Grohe/Hansgrohe. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower with a bench and double vanities. The huge guest bathroom has a rain shower head and a large walk-in shower. This bathroom also has double vanities The home is equipped with central heating and air and is controlled by a Nest thermostat. The floors are wood patterned cork throughout with porcelain tile flooring in the bathrooms. The building has a security camera system and automatic lights that go on at dusk. *This unit comes with one garage parking space (which includes additional storage) and an additional tandem space in front of the garage. Welcome home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Western Avenue have any available units?
425 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Western Avenue have?
Some of 425 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 425 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 Western Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 425 Western Avenue has accessible units.
Does 425 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
