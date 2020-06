Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Welcome to 410 1/2 E Palmer! When you enter your unit you are greeted with bright and open living room with plenty of windows and light. The unit gets a lot of air travel and has views of mountains from the living room. Recessed lighting and crown moldings throughout, a good dining space, and a washer and dryer in your unit. There are 2 good size rooms and bathrooms. The unit comes with 1 parking spot with storage above the parking as well. Contact us for a private showing!