Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

321 LINCOLN Avenue

321 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 Lincoln Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, bright remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with fresh designer paint available for move in. Great part of Glendale, close to Eagle Rock with restaurants and amenities nearby. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, quartz countertops and new stove, deep custom sink and stainless steel dishwasher. Beautiful bathroom with new flooring, recessed lighting and fixtures. AC. New windows and blinds throughout. Comes with assigned parking and a small storage bin. Pristine building with newly remodeled laundry room on site. Small pets under 15 lbs ok. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have any available units?
321 LINCOLN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have?
Some of 321 LINCOLN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 LINCOLN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 LINCOLN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 LINCOLN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 LINCOLN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 LINCOLN Avenue offers parking.
Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 LINCOLN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 LINCOLN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 LINCOLN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 LINCOLN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 LINCOLN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
