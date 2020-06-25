321 LINCOLN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, bright remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with fresh designer paint available for move in. Great part of Glendale, close to Eagle Rock with restaurants and amenities nearby. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, quartz countertops and new stove, deep custom sink and stainless steel dishwasher. Beautiful bathroom with new flooring, recessed lighting and fixtures. AC. New windows and blinds throughout. Comes with assigned parking and a small storage bin. Pristine building with newly remodeled laundry room on site. Small pets under 15 lbs ok. Available now!