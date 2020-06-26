321 CAMERON Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, bright and charming one of a kind 2 bedroom & 2 bath townhouse with private front and rear entrances. Gorgeous private patio for BBQing and relaxing. Newer stainless steel stove, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new tile floors, 2 remodeled bathrooms (1 full bath up /1 quarter down), gleaming hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, central air & heat and dual glazed windows. Fresh custom two tone paint and new vertical blinds. One parking space with storage bin. Closets galore. Laundry on premises, Cats and dogs around 15 lbs are OK. This is the best Glendale location, North of Glenoaks/Rossmoyne area, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, Trader Joes, shopping, dining & schools.