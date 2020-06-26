All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 321 CAMERON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
321 CAMERON Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

321 CAMERON Place

321 Cameron Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 Cameron Place, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright and charming one of a kind 2 bedroom & 2 bath townhouse with private front and rear entrances. Gorgeous private patio for BBQing and relaxing. Newer stainless steel stove, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new tile floors, 2 remodeled bathrooms (1 full bath up /1 quarter down), gleaming hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms, central air & heat and dual glazed windows. Fresh custom two tone paint and new vertical blinds. One parking space with storage bin. Closets galore. Laundry on premises, Cats and dogs around 15 lbs are OK. This is the best Glendale location, North of Glenoaks/Rossmoyne area, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, Trader Joes, shopping, dining & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 CAMERON Place have any available units?
321 CAMERON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 CAMERON Place have?
Some of 321 CAMERON Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 CAMERON Place currently offering any rent specials?
321 CAMERON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 CAMERON Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 CAMERON Place is pet friendly.
Does 321 CAMERON Place offer parking?
Yes, 321 CAMERON Place offers parking.
Does 321 CAMERON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 CAMERON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 CAMERON Place have a pool?
No, 321 CAMERON Place does not have a pool.
Does 321 CAMERON Place have accessible units?
No, 321 CAMERON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 321 CAMERON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 CAMERON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts