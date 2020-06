Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Location is so important as it affects our busy lives.......The Montrose community, with the ''Village'' atmosphere puts everyone at ease. This comfortable townhome offers an over sized two car garage, with laundry and storage, views from the kitchen/dining area. Upstaires are the generous bedrooms. The master bath has a large shower and a mirrored seating with extra lighting. This complex has few units so #6 is the end unit with only one common wall. Easy In and Out. Welcome Home!