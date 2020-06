Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This contemporary, single story, gated house is beautifully located in a quiet and upscale residential neighborhood. It is at the top of Glendale Hills that offers spectacular, breathtaking city view from every room. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths, fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, marbled baths, Jacuzzi, huge patio with BBQ and Bar, central air and 2car detached garage