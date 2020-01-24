All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1731 Golf Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1731 Golf Club Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1731 Golf Club Drive

1731 Golf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1731 Golf Club Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Located in one of kept secret areas, Chevy Chase Country Club, is a gorgeous turn-key home with amazing canyon and mountain views. This 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2 cars garage house is filled with quality and custom updates. Top floor has the roomy master bedroom with private bathroom, two more sizeable bedrooms sharing the hallway bathroom, premium carpet and travertine tiles. 2nd floor features open space for kitchen, dining area and living room. Custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom island and ceramic tile floor. Dining area and living room have natural hardwood floor, wet bar, fireplace, recessed lights and gorgeous views out the windows. Next to kitchen are double doors that lead to a spacious patio with upstairs deck overseeing views, great for that weekend BBQ gathering. Don’t miss out on this is perfect and ready to move-in house !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
1731 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 1731 Golf Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1731 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Golf Club Drive offers parking.
Does 1731 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Golf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
No, 1731 Golf Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1731 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Golf Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts