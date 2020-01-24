1731 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Located in one of kept secret areas, Chevy Chase Country Club, is a gorgeous turn-key home with amazing canyon and mountain views. This 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2 cars garage house is filled with quality and custom updates. Top floor has the roomy master bedroom with private bathroom, two more sizeable bedrooms sharing the hallway bathroom, premium carpet and travertine tiles. 2nd floor features open space for kitchen, dining area and living room. Custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom island and ceramic tile floor. Dining area and living room have natural hardwood floor, wet bar, fireplace, recessed lights and gorgeous views out the windows. Next to kitchen are double doors that lead to a spacious patio with upstairs deck overseeing views, great for that weekend BBQ gathering. Don’t miss out on this is perfect and ready to move-in house !