1244 Valley View Road

Location, elegance and all the right features! Located in Glendale is a fabulous unit that is now available for Lease. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit offers 1,540-SqFt of living space, laminate and tile flooring, soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting and more! The living room features a dry bar and a fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Through the dining area you have a bright kitchen with granite countertops, nice appliances, along with a sliding door that leads you out to your private patio. 2 spacious mater bedrooms, both with private bathrooms. Located in a very well-kept building with controlled access and a community pool. Close to popular dining, schools and supermarkets.