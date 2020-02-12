All apartments in Glendale
Location

1244 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Location, elegance and all the right features! Located in Glendale is a fabulous unit that is now available for Lease. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit offers 1,540-SqFt of living space, laminate and tile flooring, soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting and more! The living room features a dry bar and a fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Through the dining area you have a bright kitchen with granite countertops, nice appliances, along with a sliding door that leads you out to your private patio. 2 spacious mater bedrooms, both with private bathrooms. Located in a very well-kept building with controlled access and a community pool. Close to popular dining, schools and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Valley View Road have any available units?
1244 Valley View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 Valley View Road have?
Some of 1244 Valley View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Valley View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Valley View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1244 Valley View Road offer parking?
No, 1244 Valley View Road does not offer parking.
Does 1244 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Valley View Road have a pool?
Yes, 1244 Valley View Road has a pool.
Does 1244 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 1244 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Valley View Road has units with dishwashers.
