Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

9029 Westminster Avenue

9029 Westminster Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Nicely maintained two story unit in Pacific Gardens. Features a two car garage with access through your own private patio. Two upstairs bedrooms (one has been divided to provide an extra sleeping area) with Jack & Jill bathroom with separate areas for sink/vanity and shower. Downstairs powder room has a pedestal sink. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. Kitchen also features a tiled breakfast counter for extra dining space. Hall closet has been converted to walk in pantry. Ceiling fans were installed in living room and both bedrooms. Entry, kitchen and bathrooms feature tile flooring. Wood-like laminate in all other areas of the unit. Both bathrooms feature framed mirrors. Ample closet space in both bedrooms. Community offers clubhouse, pool and well maintained green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
9029 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 9029 Westminster Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9029 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9029 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9029 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 9029 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9029 Westminster Avenue has a pool.
Does 9029 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9029 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

