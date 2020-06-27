8841 Lampson Ave B

Amenities
Unit B Available 09/02/19 Lampson Ave - Property Id: 140605
Gorgeous and Spacious Condo in a gated community, and great school district.
Beautiful wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Property comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Master Bedroom has an extra-large closet space.
1 year old new carpet, 1 year old new tiles and wood floors
Large kitchen has storage room and also leads into living room.
Laundry, and Stove all are included inside the unit.
Three covered car parking places, hence, prefect for three roommates too.
Utilities like Water, Trash are included in monthly rent.
New wood (living room) and tile floor (kitchen).
This property is a definite must see for any family.
School District:
Stanford Elementary School:- School Rating 8 out of 10
Alamitos Intermediate Middle:- School Rating 8 out of 10
Rancho Alamitos High School:- School Rating 8 out of 10
