All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 8841 Lampson Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
8841 Lampson Ave B
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

8841 Lampson Ave B

8841 Lampson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8841 Lampson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit B Available 09/02/19 Lampson Ave - Property Id: 140605

Gorgeous and Spacious Condo in a gated community, and great school district.
Beautiful wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Property comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Master Bedroom has an extra-large closet space.
1 year old new carpet, 1 year old new tiles and wood floors
Large kitchen has storage room and also leads into living room.
Laundry, and Stove all are included inside the unit.
Three covered car parking places, hence, prefect for three roommates too.
Utilities like Water, Trash are included in monthly rent.
New wood (living room) and tile floor (kitchen).
This property is a definite must see for any family.

School District:
Stanford Elementary School:- School Rating 8 out of 10
Alamitos Intermediate Middle:- School Rating 8 out of 10
Rancho Alamitos High School:- School Rating 8 out of 10
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140605p
Property Id 140605

(RLNE5048573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 Lampson Ave B have any available units?
8841 Lampson Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8841 Lampson Ave B have?
Some of 8841 Lampson Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 Lampson Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
8841 Lampson Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 Lampson Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8841 Lampson Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 8841 Lampson Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 8841 Lampson Ave B offers parking.
Does 8841 Lampson Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8841 Lampson Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 Lampson Ave B have a pool?
No, 8841 Lampson Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 8841 Lampson Ave B have accessible units?
No, 8841 Lampson Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 Lampson Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8841 Lampson Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles