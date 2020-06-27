8841 Lampson Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Unit B Available 09/02/19 Lampson Ave - Property Id: 140605



Gorgeous and Spacious Condo in a gated community, and great school district.

Beautiful wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Property comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.

Master Bedroom has an extra-large closet space.

1 year old new carpet, 1 year old new tiles and wood floors

Large kitchen has storage room and also leads into living room.

Laundry, and Stove all are included inside the unit.

Three covered car parking places, hence, prefect for three roommates too.

Utilities like Water, Trash are included in monthly rent.

New wood (living room) and tile floor (kitchen).

This property is a definite must see for any family.



School District:

Stanford Elementary School:- School Rating 8 out of 10

Alamitos Intermediate Middle:- School Rating 8 out of 10

Rancho Alamitos High School:- School Rating 8 out of 10

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140605p

Property Id 140605



(RLNE5048573)