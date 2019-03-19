All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

8692 Hewitt Lane

8692 Hewitt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8692 Hewitt Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 bed 2 bath house with large backyard, 2 car garage & laundry hook ups - 4 bed 2 bath Garden Grove house
8692 Hewitt Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Close to Magnolia & Westminster Ave.
Residential neighborhood at end of cul de sace
For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232

Solid surface flooring in entry, living, dining, kitchen & hallways
4 bedrooms with new carpet
2 Remodeled bathrooms
Kitchen with new counter tops, new sink, new faucet
New 4 burner gas stove
Dishwasher

Bedroom Sizes:
Master bedroom size: 1010 x 114
First bedroom size: 125 x 9 10
Second bedroom size: 92 x 114
Third front bedroom size: 1010 x 910

Large Back Yard off of kitchen/dining area
Patio slider opens to large back yard & patio for outdoor living & BBQ
Garage - Over-sized 2 Car Attached Garage with full sized laundry hook ups

Resident pays all utilities (water, gas, electric trash)

Good credit and stable prior rental history a must!
Apply online at: www.cfginvestments.com or
Download application at "Tenant" tab

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5605949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8692 Hewitt Lane have any available units?
8692 Hewitt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8692 Hewitt Lane have?
Some of 8692 Hewitt Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8692 Hewitt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8692 Hewitt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8692 Hewitt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8692 Hewitt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8692 Hewitt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8692 Hewitt Lane offers parking.
Does 8692 Hewitt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8692 Hewitt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8692 Hewitt Lane have a pool?
No, 8692 Hewitt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8692 Hewitt Lane have accessible units?
No, 8692 Hewitt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8692 Hewitt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8692 Hewitt Lane has units with dishwashers.

