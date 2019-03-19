Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

4 bed 2 bath house with large backyard, 2 car garage & laundry hook ups - 4 bed 2 bath Garden Grove house

8692 Hewitt Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Close to Magnolia & Westminster Ave.

Residential neighborhood at end of cul de sace

For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232



Solid surface flooring in entry, living, dining, kitchen & hallways

4 bedrooms with new carpet

2 Remodeled bathrooms

Kitchen with new counter tops, new sink, new faucet

New 4 burner gas stove

Dishwasher



Bedroom Sizes:

Master bedroom size: 1010 x 114

First bedroom size: 125 x 9 10

Second bedroom size: 92 x 114

Third front bedroom size: 1010 x 910



Large Back Yard off of kitchen/dining area

Patio slider opens to large back yard & patio for outdoor living & BBQ

Garage - Over-sized 2 Car Attached Garage with full sized laundry hook ups



Resident pays all utilities (water, gas, electric trash)



Good credit and stable prior rental history a must!

Apply online at: www.cfginvestments.com or

Download application at "Tenant" tab



No Cats Allowed



