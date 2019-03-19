Amenities
4 bed 2 bath house with large backyard, 2 car garage & laundry hook ups - 4 bed 2 bath Garden Grove house
8692 Hewitt Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Close to Magnolia & Westminster Ave.
Residential neighborhood at end of cul de sace
For a showing CALL (preferred) manager Julia 714-625-1232
Solid surface flooring in entry, living, dining, kitchen & hallways
4 bedrooms with new carpet
2 Remodeled bathrooms
Kitchen with new counter tops, new sink, new faucet
New 4 burner gas stove
Dishwasher
Bedroom Sizes:
Master bedroom size: 1010 x 114
First bedroom size: 125 x 9 10
Second bedroom size: 92 x 114
Third front bedroom size: 1010 x 910
Large Back Yard off of kitchen/dining area
Patio slider opens to large back yard & patio for outdoor living & BBQ
Garage - Over-sized 2 Car Attached Garage with full sized laundry hook ups
Resident pays all utilities (water, gas, electric trash)
Good credit and stable prior rental history a must!
Apply online at: www.cfginvestments.com or
Download application at "Tenant" tab
No Cats Allowed
