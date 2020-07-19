8452 Evergreen Meadows

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in private Garden Grove community. Enjoy wonderful wood flooring throughout the home. Cozy living room with warm fireplace opens up to the adjoining dining room with breakfast bar that opens up to the spacious back patio. Comfy kitchen with fridge and gas stove with granite counters and updated cabinets offering plenty of storage and counter space. All spacious bedrooms upstairs feature vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Master bedroom with en suite bath featuring large double vanity with prep area.



Attached 2 car garage with laundry area. Located in peaceful private community close to Beach and Chapman in the city of Garden Grove. Within minutes of the 22 and 405 freeways for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment options in close reach in any direction.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2550 security deposit on approved credit. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Sorry, No Pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



