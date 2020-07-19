All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019

8452 Evergreen Meadows

8452 Evergreen Meadows · No Longer Available
Location

8452 Evergreen Meadows, Garden Grove, CA 92804

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in private Garden Grove community. Enjoy wonderful wood flooring throughout the home. Cozy living room with warm fireplace opens up to the adjoining dining room with breakfast bar that opens up to the spacious back patio. Comfy kitchen with fridge and gas stove with granite counters and updated cabinets offering plenty of storage and counter space. All spacious bedrooms upstairs feature vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Master bedroom with en suite bath featuring large double vanity with prep area.

Attached 2 car garage with laundry area. Located in peaceful private community close to Beach and Chapman in the city of Garden Grove. Within minutes of the 22 and 405 freeways for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment options in close reach in any direction.

Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2550 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at truedoorpm.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Sorry, No Pets. For more information contact Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

