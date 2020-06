Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This 2200 sq ft home offers 4 bedroom and 4 bath. Laminated floor throughout the home, and tile at entry way, dining room. All bedrooms provide plenty of room, and are connected to their own bathroom. The living room is very spacious for comfortable enjoyment and entertainment. There are plenty of parking in the driveway in front of the attached garage, as well as street parking.