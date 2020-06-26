All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6872 Lampson Ave

6872 Lampson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6872 Lampson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms 1440 sqft Condo in a gated community in Garden Grove - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit condo home is situated within a gated community in Garden Grove. It is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the updated kitchen with a new stove/oven, dishwasher, flooring, open living room and large patio to entertain family and friends. The home has been freshly painted and has a large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Don't wait - contact us to set up a viewing. www.hcmpm.com or call 949.734.7309.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6872 Lampson Ave have any available units?
6872 Lampson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6872 Lampson Ave have?
Some of 6872 Lampson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6872 Lampson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6872 Lampson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6872 Lampson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6872 Lampson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 6872 Lampson Ave offer parking?
No, 6872 Lampson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6872 Lampson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6872 Lampson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6872 Lampson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6872 Lampson Ave has a pool.
Does 6872 Lampson Ave have accessible units?
No, 6872 Lampson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6872 Lampson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6872 Lampson Ave has units with dishwashers.
