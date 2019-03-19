6132 Richmond Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 02/01/20 Best schools for all age children from K-12 in GG



Updated bath rooms, new flooring, kitchen, a huge patio room, central heating, room air condition, ceiling fans, ceiling lights in living room, double car garage with lots storage, closed back yard with fruit trees, all new water pipes, new roof, new furnace, Quiet neighbors, walking distance to all levels of great schools in West Garden Grove, NO PETS, ready to move in by Feb.1st 2020

( screening fees, picture ID, credit report are required. E-mail inquiries to alicecrn@aol.com) pl. apply screening process first.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191202

No Pets Allowed



