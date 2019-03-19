All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 6132 Richmond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
6132 Richmond Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6132 Richmond Ave

6132 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6132 Richmond Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 Best schools for all age children from K-12 In GG - Property Id: 191202

Updated bath rooms, new flooring, kitchen, a huge patio room, central heating, room air condition, ceiling fans, ceiling lights in living room, double car garage with lots storage, closed back yard with fruit trees, all new water pipes, new roof, new furnace, Quiet neighbors, walking distance to all levels of great schools in West Garden Grove, NO PETS, ready to move in by Feb.1st 2020
( screening fees, picture ID, credit report are required. E-mail inquiries to alicecrn@aol.com) pl. apply screening process first.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191202
Property Id 191202

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Richmond Ave have any available units?
6132 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6132 Richmond Ave have?
Some of 6132 Richmond Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Richmond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 6132 Richmond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Richmond Ave offers parking.
Does 6132 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 6132 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6132 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 6132 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6132 Richmond Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles