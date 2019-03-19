5422 Christal Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Spacious Pool Home! This one-story home features an open floor plan with cozy fireplace in the living room, 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms, inside laundry room, central air conditioning and spacious kitchen with bar top and dining area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Features an amazing pool and jacuzzi, built- in firepit, built-in barbecue area. Home comes with large washer and dryer, refrigerator and gas range. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to move in before Summer!!