Garden Grove, CA
5422 Christal Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

5422 Christal Avenue

5422 Christal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Christal Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Spacious Pool Home! This one-story home features an open floor plan with cozy fireplace in the living room, 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms, inside laundry room, central air conditioning and spacious kitchen with bar top and dining area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Features an amazing pool and jacuzzi, built- in firepit, built-in barbecue area. Home comes with large washer and dryer, refrigerator and gas range. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to move in before Summer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Christal Avenue have any available units?
5422 Christal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 Christal Avenue have?
Some of 5422 Christal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Christal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Christal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Christal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5422 Christal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 5422 Christal Avenue offer parking?
No, 5422 Christal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5422 Christal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5422 Christal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Christal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5422 Christal Avenue has a pool.
Does 5422 Christal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5422 Christal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Christal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Christal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
