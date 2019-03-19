All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

13312 Dapplegrey Road

13312 Dapplegrey Road · No Longer Available
Location

13312 Dapplegrey Road, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon: Remodeled 3 Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove - You must see this remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in a quiet Garden Grove neighborhood. Kitchen updated with gorgeous tile, countertops and new white cabinets! Bright and airy living room with fireplace and French door access to backyard. Stunning laminate wood flooring throughout. Oversized backyard with large finished shed. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of driveway space!

Submit on pets.

Schedule a showing on our website: www.RPMcoast.com/search-rentals/

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5415857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have any available units?
13312 Dapplegrey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have?
Some of 13312 Dapplegrey Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 Dapplegrey Road currently offering any rent specials?
13312 Dapplegrey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 Dapplegrey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13312 Dapplegrey Road is pet friendly.
Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road offer parking?
Yes, 13312 Dapplegrey Road offers parking.
Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 Dapplegrey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have a pool?
No, 13312 Dapplegrey Road does not have a pool.
Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have accessible units?
No, 13312 Dapplegrey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 Dapplegrey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13312 Dapplegrey Road does not have units with dishwashers.

