13312 Dapplegrey Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon: Remodeled 3 Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove - You must see this remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in a quiet Garden Grove neighborhood. Kitchen updated with gorgeous tile, countertops and new white cabinets! Bright and airy living room with fireplace and French door access to backyard. Stunning laminate wood flooring throughout. Oversized backyard with large finished shed. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of driveway space!



Submit on pets.



Schedule a showing on our website: www.RPMcoast.com/search-rentals/



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5415857)