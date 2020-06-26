12931 Palm St

Amenities
2 beds 2 bathrooms with private gate and entrance - Property Id: 128990
FULLY FURNISHED $2800/mo
NOT FURNISHED $2000/mo
Deposit $2000
Owners pay for trash and water. Tenants pay for gas and electricity.
This is a 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with its own private gate and driveway. 2 parking spots on the driveway.
It has its own private yard and a shed for storage.
One large master suite with its own bathroom. The other room is smaller without a closet.
No pets. No smoking. No partying.
Requirements:
- Rental application and screening process
- Work history
- Credit history
- Bank statements
- Close to Orange Coast College. Less than 3 miles to major attractions including Great Wolf Lodge, Disneyland; Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, Costco, Target
- Walking distance to grocery markets, major restaurants, banks and major retailed shopping centers
- Shopping: Downtown Disney, The Block Outlet, Anaheim Garden Walk
- Walking distance to bus stations.
- Close to major freeways Fwy 22, I5, Fwy 55, Fwy 57 Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128990
Property Id 128990
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4947989)