12931 Palm St

Amenities

parking some paid utils microwave internet access furnished range

2 beds 2 bathrooms with private gate and entrance - Property Id: 128990



FULLY FURNISHED $2800/mo

NOT FURNISHED $2000/mo

Deposit $2000

Owners pay for trash and water. Tenants pay for gas and electricity.



This is a 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with its own private gate and driveway. 2 parking spots on the driveway.

It has its own private yard and a shed for storage.



One large master suite with its own bathroom. The other room is smaller without a closet.



No pets. No smoking. No partying.



Requirements:

- Rental application and screening process

- Work history

- Credit history

- Bank statements



- Close to Orange Coast College. Less than 3 miles to major attractions including Great Wolf Lodge, Disneyland; Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, Costco, Target

- Walking distance to grocery markets, major restaurants, banks and major retailed shopping centers

- Shopping: Downtown Disney, The Block Outlet, Anaheim Garden Walk

- Walking distance to bus stations.

- Close to major freeways Fwy 22, I5, Fwy 55, Fwy 57 Read Less

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128990

No Pets Allowed



