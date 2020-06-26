All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12931 Palm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12931 Palm St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

12931 Palm St

12931 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12931 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 beds 2 bathrooms with private gate and entrance - Property Id: 128990

FULLY FURNISHED $2800/mo
NOT FURNISHED $2000/mo
Deposit $2000
Owners pay for trash and water. Tenants pay for gas and electricity.

This is a 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with its own private gate and driveway. 2 parking spots on the driveway.
It has its own private yard and a shed for storage.

One large master suite with its own bathroom. The other room is smaller without a closet.

No pets. No smoking. No partying.

Requirements:
- Rental application and screening process
- Work history
- Credit history
- Bank statements

- Close to Orange Coast College. Less than 3 miles to major attractions including Great Wolf Lodge, Disneyland; Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, Costco, Target
- Walking distance to grocery markets, major restaurants, banks and major retailed shopping centers
- Shopping: Downtown Disney, The Block Outlet, Anaheim Garden Walk
- Walking distance to bus stations.
- Close to major freeways Fwy 22, I5, Fwy 55, Fwy 57 Read Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128990
Property Id 128990

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 Palm St have any available units?
12931 Palm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12931 Palm St have?
Some of 12931 Palm St's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12931 Palm St currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Palm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Palm St pet-friendly?
No, 12931 Palm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12931 Palm St offer parking?
Yes, 12931 Palm St offers parking.
Does 12931 Palm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 Palm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Palm St have a pool?
No, 12931 Palm St does not have a pool.
Does 12931 Palm St have accessible units?
No, 12931 Palm St does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Palm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12931 Palm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles