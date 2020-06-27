12732 Greentree Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL partially furnished single family home on HUGE, lush, meticulously maintained lot. Bright, open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel matching appliances/built-ins (including refrigerator) and granite counters. Recessed lighting. Engineered hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Recently remodeled bathroom with granite counters. Fireplace in living room. Washer and dryer included. Central A/C and heat. Home includes an approximate 400 sf enclosed patio (not included in home's 1246 sf) PLUS a covered patio AND a lattice covered outdoor sitting area. 2 car detached garage. NO PETS. Tenant to pay all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and gardener of owner's choice).