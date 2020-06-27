All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12732 Greentree Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12732 Greentree Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

12732 Greentree Avenue

12732 Greentree Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12732 Greentree Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL partially furnished single family home on HUGE, lush, meticulously maintained lot. Bright, open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel matching appliances/built-ins (including refrigerator) and granite counters. Recessed lighting. Engineered hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Recently remodeled bathroom with granite counters. Fireplace in living room. Washer and dryer included. Central A/C and heat. Home includes an approximate 400 sf enclosed patio (not included in home's 1246 sf) PLUS a covered patio AND a lattice covered outdoor sitting area. 2 car detached garage. NO PETS. Tenant to pay all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and gardener of owner's choice).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 Greentree Avenue have any available units?
12732 Greentree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12732 Greentree Avenue have?
Some of 12732 Greentree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12732 Greentree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12732 Greentree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 Greentree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12732 Greentree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12732 Greentree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12732 Greentree Avenue offers parking.
Does 12732 Greentree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12732 Greentree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 Greentree Avenue have a pool?
No, 12732 Greentree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12732 Greentree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12732 Greentree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 Greentree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12732 Greentree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles