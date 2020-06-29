All apartments in Garden Grove
12726 Shearer Ln
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

12726 Shearer Ln

12726 Shearer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12726 Shearer Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2-bedroom,3 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 164458

2- story with each bedroom having its own bath. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and opens onto a balcony that overlooks the pool. 2-car attached garage containing washer and dryer. Central a/c, stove, microwave, dishwasher, fireplace, patio, considerable storage, security gates. Security gate is just off Westminster Ave (north side) between Fairview and Roxey.To view 714-8386596 or text 714-287-8210
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164458p
Property Id 164458

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5214682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12726 Shearer Ln have any available units?
12726 Shearer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12726 Shearer Ln have?
Some of 12726 Shearer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12726 Shearer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12726 Shearer Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12726 Shearer Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12726 Shearer Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12726 Shearer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12726 Shearer Ln offers parking.
Does 12726 Shearer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12726 Shearer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12726 Shearer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12726 Shearer Ln has a pool.
Does 12726 Shearer Ln have accessible units?
No, 12726 Shearer Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12726 Shearer Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12726 Shearer Ln has units with dishwashers.
