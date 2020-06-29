12726 Shearer Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2-bedroom,3 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 164458



2- story with each bedroom having its own bath. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and opens onto a balcony that overlooks the pool. 2-car attached garage containing washer and dryer. Central a/c, stove, microwave, dishwasher, fireplace, patio, considerable storage, security gates. Security gate is just off Westminster Ave (north side) between Fairview and Roxey.To view 714-8386596 or text 714-287-8210

No Pets Allowed



