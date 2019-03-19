12668 Chapman Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy Urban Metro mid-rise living in Garden Grove. Come home, kick off your shoes, flip on the TV and relax at the pool or spa at the Chapman Commons -- Garden Grove's playground. Surrounded by shopping and fine dining, it is no reason why this is the best place to call home. Within walking distance to Target, Joe's Crab Shack, Outback and Red Robin and minutes of UCI Medical Center, DISNEYLAND, HONDA CENTER, ANGEL'S STADIUM, Santa Ana riverbed (for those cycling enthusiasts) and the ARTIC station, you are near the mecca of entertainment in OC. Enjoy a wonderful open floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, hardwood floors in the living and dining room areas and carpet in the halls and bedrooms. Enjoy views of the tall palms, birds of paradise, courtyard and soothing water fountain. Enjoy serene tranquility in this HOT spot. This home will not last long and this particular footprint is rarely on the market and high in demand. Amenities within Chapman Commons include pool, spa, BBQs, outdoor fireplace, fitness center, club house, poker room and more. Landlord pays for HOA fees which include TRASH, WATER and GAS. 3 assigned parking spaces. Come see this fabulous unit and call it Home today!!! Available first week of June 2019.