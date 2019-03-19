All apartments in Garden Grove
12668 Chapman Avenue

12668 Chapman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12668 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy Urban Metro mid-rise living in Garden Grove. Come home, kick off your shoes, flip on the TV and relax at the pool or spa at the Chapman Commons -- Garden Grove's playground. Surrounded by shopping and fine dining, it is no reason why this is the best place to call home. Within walking distance to Target, Joe's Crab Shack, Outback and Red Robin and minutes of UCI Medical Center, DISNEYLAND, HONDA CENTER, ANGEL'S STADIUM, Santa Ana riverbed (for those cycling enthusiasts) and the ARTIC station, you are near the mecca of entertainment in OC. Enjoy a wonderful open floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, hardwood floors in the living and dining room areas and carpet in the halls and bedrooms. Enjoy views of the tall palms, birds of paradise, courtyard and soothing water fountain. Enjoy serene tranquility in this HOT spot. This home will not last long and this particular footprint is rarely on the market and high in demand. Amenities within Chapman Commons include pool, spa, BBQs, outdoor fireplace, fitness center, club house, poker room and more. Landlord pays for HOA fees which include TRASH, WATER and GAS. 3 assigned parking spaces. Come see this fabulous unit and call it Home today!!! Available first week of June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12668 Chapman Avenue have any available units?
12668 Chapman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12668 Chapman Avenue have?
Some of 12668 Chapman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12668 Chapman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12668 Chapman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12668 Chapman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12668 Chapman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12668 Chapman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12668 Chapman Avenue offers parking.
Does 12668 Chapman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12668 Chapman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12668 Chapman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12668 Chapman Avenue has a pool.
Does 12668 Chapman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12668 Chapman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12668 Chapman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12668 Chapman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
