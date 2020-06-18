All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12664 Chapman Avenue

12664 W Chapman Avenue
Location

12664 W Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to Chapman Commons. An opportunity awaits to live in a highly maintained and well kept community that offers resort like amenities. This top floor unit offers two spacious bedrooms and a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. The Kitchen is fitted with granite counters and stainless steel matching appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator. The open living and dining room has with exquisite porcelain 16X16 tile floors. Top floor balcony that can be accessed from the living room and master bedroom allow for community and city viewing. Full bathrooms are spotless and looks brand new with porcelain tile floors and tile on tile finish on bathroom walls, with glass sliding shower enclosures. Unit is equipped with stacked washer and dryer in a separate laundry closet. All windows are fitted with blinds.Community amenities include swimming pool, spa, barbecue area, fire pit, multi-purpose function room, and a separate gym overlooking the pool.Want more, this unit has 3 parking spaces assigned. Definitely move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12664 Chapman Avenue have any available units?
12664 Chapman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12664 Chapman Avenue have?
Some of 12664 Chapman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12664 Chapman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12664 Chapman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12664 Chapman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12664 Chapman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12664 Chapman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12664 Chapman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12664 Chapman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Avenue has a pool.
Does 12664 Chapman Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12664 Chapman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12664 Chapman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
