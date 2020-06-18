12664 Chapman Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Chapman Commons. An opportunity awaits to live in a highly maintained and well kept community that offers resort like amenities. This top floor unit offers two spacious bedrooms and a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. The Kitchen is fitted with granite counters and stainless steel matching appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator. The open living and dining room has with exquisite porcelain 16X16 tile floors. Top floor balcony that can be accessed from the living room and master bedroom allow for community and city viewing. Full bathrooms are spotless and looks brand new with porcelain tile floors and tile on tile finish on bathroom walls, with glass sliding shower enclosures. Unit is equipped with stacked washer and dryer in a separate laundry closet. All windows are fitted with blinds.Community amenities include swimming pool, spa, barbecue area, fire pit, multi-purpose function room, and a separate gym overlooking the pool.Want more, this unit has 3 parking spaces assigned. Definitely move in ready.