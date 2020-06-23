12525 Cluster Pines Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to BIXBY GREEN, this highly remodeled condominium with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. Spacious, open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Galley kitchen features sleek Organic White Caesar stone kitchen counter-tops, fine White Stacked Stone back splash, newer stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring in living & dining room and all upstairs. Recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room on one side and informal breakfast area on the other side. Large living room has floor to ceiling updated windows, plantation shutters, beautiful baseboard molding and a sliding door to the secluded backyard patio area. The master bedroom is magnificent, floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceiling, a vanity area & a large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious and updated, with six panel doors, scraped ceilings, large closets & storage space. Private Patio, Inside Laundry, a Sparkling Community Pool & Jacuzzi!! AWARD WINNING schools, nice parks, shopping, and the freeway is close by.