Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12525 Cluster Pines Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12525 Cluster Pines Road

12525 Cluster Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

12525 Cluster Pines Road, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to BIXBY GREEN, this highly remodeled condominium with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. Spacious, open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Galley kitchen features sleek Organic White Caesar stone kitchen counter-tops, fine White Stacked Stone back splash, newer stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring in living & dining room and all upstairs. Recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room on one side and informal breakfast area on the other side. Large living room has floor to ceiling updated windows, plantation shutters, beautiful baseboard molding and a sliding door to the secluded backyard patio area. The master bedroom is magnificent, floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceiling, a vanity area & a large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious and updated, with six panel doors, scraped ceilings, large closets & storage space. Private Patio, Inside Laundry, a Sparkling Community Pool & Jacuzzi!! AWARD WINNING schools, nice parks, shopping, and the freeway is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have any available units?
12525 Cluster Pines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have?
Some of 12525 Cluster Pines Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12525 Cluster Pines Road currently offering any rent specials?
12525 Cluster Pines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 Cluster Pines Road pet-friendly?
No, 12525 Cluster Pines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road offer parking?
No, 12525 Cluster Pines Road does not offer parking.
Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 Cluster Pines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have a pool?
Yes, 12525 Cluster Pines Road has a pool.
Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have accessible units?
No, 12525 Cluster Pines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 Cluster Pines Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12525 Cluster Pines Road does not have units with dishwashers.
