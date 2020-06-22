All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12376 Woodbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12376 Woodbridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12376 Woodbridge Drive

12376 Woodbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12376 Woodbridge Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit is located in a gated community of Les Jardins. With hardwood floors throughout, and spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar that lead into the dining room. The living room is spacious with a patio for the cool breeze and the sounds of the creeks throughout the community. This unit comes with a 2 car garage detached from the unit.

This unit is located next to the 22 Freeway for easy access and Stater Bro's grocery store just a block away.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have any available units?
12376 Woodbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have?
Some of 12376 Woodbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12376 Woodbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12376 Woodbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12376 Woodbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12376 Woodbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12376 Woodbridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12376 Woodbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12376 Woodbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12376 Woodbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12376 Woodbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12376 Woodbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles