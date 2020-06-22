12376 Woodbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit is located in a gated community of Les Jardins. With hardwood floors throughout, and spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar that lead into the dining room. The living room is spacious with a patio for the cool breeze and the sounds of the creeks throughout the community. This unit comes with a 2 car garage detached from the unit.



This unit is located next to the 22 Freeway for easy access and Stater Bro's grocery store just a block away.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.