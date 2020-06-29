All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
12221 Loraleen Street
12221 Loraleen Street

12221 Loraleen Street
Location

12221 Loraleen Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with plenty of square footage to spare! This 1849 sqft home sits on an over sized lot with a huge grass backyard. The home has gray wood flooring throughout and contrasting barn style beams in the living room. Enjoy the warmth from your slate tiled fireplace. The kitchen has all black matching appliances and white shaker cabinets. This home also features a large attached two car garage, with the washer/dryer and landscaping included. Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information and details on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Loraleen Street have any available units?
12221 Loraleen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 Loraleen Street have?
Some of 12221 Loraleen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Loraleen Street currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Loraleen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Loraleen Street pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Loraleen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12221 Loraleen Street offer parking?
Yes, 12221 Loraleen Street offers parking.
Does 12221 Loraleen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12221 Loraleen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Loraleen Street have a pool?
No, 12221 Loraleen Street does not have a pool.
Does 12221 Loraleen Street have accessible units?
No, 12221 Loraleen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Loraleen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 Loraleen Street has units with dishwashers.
