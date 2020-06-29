12221 Loraleen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with plenty of square footage to spare! This 1849 sqft home sits on an over sized lot with a huge grass backyard. The home has gray wood flooring throughout and contrasting barn style beams in the living room. Enjoy the warmth from your slate tiled fireplace. The kitchen has all black matching appliances and white shaker cabinets. This home also features a large attached two car garage, with the washer/dryer and landscaping included. Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information and details on the application process.