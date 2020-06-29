12221 Loraleen Street

Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with plenty of square footage to spare! This 1849 sqft home sits on an over sized lot with a huge grass backyard. The home has gray wood flooring throughout and contrasting barn style beams in the living room. Enjoy the warmth from your slate tiled fireplace. The kitchen has all black matching appliances and white shaker cabinets. This home also features a large attached two car garage, with the washer/dryer and landscaping included. Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate today to schedule your showing. Visit us online at www.optumrealestate.com for more information and details on the application process.