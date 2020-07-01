12172 Flint Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this highly desired 3 Bedroom Home located on a cul-de-sac. The home boasts 3 spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Double sided fireplace connects Living room to Kitchen area. Kitchen and Dining area opens to the well-maintained backyard, creating a nice indoor-outdoor living. New wood laminated flooring throughout. Laundry room located off of the Kitchen. The Home is conveniently located near major freeways, public transportations, numerous restaurants and entertainment areas, such as Disneyland, Anaheim Convention Center, Block of Orange – just to name a few. A MUST SEE!