12172 Flint Circle
12172 Flint Circle

12172 Flint Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12172 Flint Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this highly desired 3 Bedroom Home located on a cul-de-sac. The home boasts 3 spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Double sided fireplace connects Living room to Kitchen area. Kitchen and Dining area opens to the well-maintained backyard, creating a nice indoor-outdoor living. New wood laminated flooring throughout. Laundry room located off of the Kitchen. The Home is conveniently located near major freeways, public transportations, numerous restaurants and entertainment areas, such as Disneyland, Anaheim Convention Center, Block of Orange – just to name a few. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12172 Flint Circle have any available units?
12172 Flint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12172 Flint Circle have?
Some of 12172 Flint Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12172 Flint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12172 Flint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12172 Flint Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12172 Flint Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12172 Flint Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12172 Flint Circle offers parking.
Does 12172 Flint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12172 Flint Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12172 Flint Circle have a pool?
No, 12172 Flint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12172 Flint Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 12172 Flint Circle has accessible units.
Does 12172 Flint Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12172 Flint Circle has units with dishwashers.

