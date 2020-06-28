12091 Le Ann Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Highly desirable, quiet neighborhood. Private corner lot located at the back end of a cul-de-sac. Comfortable and spacious single-story home. Dual Master design with bonus walk-in closet/Retreat. Large main bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Granite bathroom vanity with dual sinks. 2 Bedroom plus bonus Retreat/oversized Walk-in Closet. Real wood floors in entry, living, dining, and family room. Clean & bright white kitchen with dark Granite countertops. Gas range stove. Dishwasher. Remodeled with polished floors, carpet in bedrooms, Scraped & textured ceilings. Gorgeous family room with exposed wood ceiling, upgraded wainscoting & fireplace. Covered porch and oversized covered private patio with ceiling fan. Perfect for gatherings, barbecues and entertaining outside. Indoor laundry room with hook ups. 2 Car Garage. Central Heat. Independent window Air conditioning unit and ceiling fans in every room. Garden Grove Unified school district. Available 10/1/2019.