Garden Grove, CA
12091 Le Ann Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

12091 Le Ann Drive

12091 Le Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12091 Le Ann Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desirable, quiet neighborhood. Private corner lot located at the back end of a cul-de-sac. Comfortable and spacious single-story home. Dual Master design with bonus walk-in closet/Retreat. Large main bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Granite bathroom vanity with dual sinks. 2 Bedroom plus bonus Retreat/oversized Walk-in Closet. Real wood floors in entry, living, dining, and family room. Clean & bright white kitchen with dark Granite countertops. Gas range stove. Dishwasher. Remodeled with polished floors, carpet in bedrooms, Scraped & textured ceilings. Gorgeous family room with exposed wood ceiling, upgraded wainscoting & fireplace. Covered porch and oversized covered private patio with ceiling fan. Perfect for gatherings, barbecues and entertaining outside. Indoor laundry room with hook ups. 2 Car Garage. Central Heat. Independent window Air conditioning unit and ceiling fans in every room. Garden Grove Unified school district. Available 10/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12091 Le Ann Drive have any available units?
12091 Le Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12091 Le Ann Drive have?
Some of 12091 Le Ann Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12091 Le Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12091 Le Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12091 Le Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12091 Le Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12091 Le Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12091 Le Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 12091 Le Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12091 Le Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12091 Le Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 12091 Le Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12091 Le Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 12091 Le Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12091 Le Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12091 Le Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.
