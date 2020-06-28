All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12062 Blackmer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12062 Blackmer Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

12062 Blackmer Street

12062 Blackmer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12062 Blackmer Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Garden Grove - Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 to schedule a showing

This single story 3 bed, 2 bath home includes an attached garage, spacious front and back yards and boast a dining room off the kitchen and living room.

Other great features include:
* 2 car attached garage with storage space
* large backyard with avocado, orange and lemon trees
* fresh paint
* ceiling fans
* washer and dryer hook ups
* newly remodeled master bathroom shower
* pets considered with $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance

This home is ideally located within minutes to Eastgate Park, Gary Hall Pool, Enders and Loyal Barker Elementary Schools, Hilton D. Bell Intermediate, Pacifica High School, Garden Grove Tibor Rubin Library, Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center, Starlight 4 Star Cinemas, dining, shopping and much more and near the 22 and 405 freeways.

Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5134190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12062 Blackmer Street have any available units?
12062 Blackmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12062 Blackmer Street have?
Some of 12062 Blackmer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12062 Blackmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
12062 Blackmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12062 Blackmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12062 Blackmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 12062 Blackmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 12062 Blackmer Street offers parking.
Does 12062 Blackmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12062 Blackmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12062 Blackmer Street have a pool?
Yes, 12062 Blackmer Street has a pool.
Does 12062 Blackmer Street have accessible units?
No, 12062 Blackmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12062 Blackmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12062 Blackmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles