12062 Blackmer Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Garden Grove - Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 to schedule a showing



This single story 3 bed, 2 bath home includes an attached garage, spacious front and back yards and boast a dining room off the kitchen and living room.



Other great features include:

* 2 car attached garage with storage space

* large backyard with avocado, orange and lemon trees

* fresh paint

* ceiling fans

* washer and dryer hook ups

* newly remodeled master bathroom shower

* pets considered with $500 pet deposit, vaccinations, license and renters insurance



This home is ideally located within minutes to Eastgate Park, Gary Hall Pool, Enders and Loyal Barker Elementary Schools, Hilton D. Bell Intermediate, Pacifica High School, Garden Grove Tibor Rubin Library, Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center, Starlight 4 Star Cinemas, dining, shopping and much more and near the 22 and 405 freeways.



(RLNE5134190)