All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12042 Janette lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12042 Janette lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM

12042 Janette lane

12042 Janette Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12042 Janette Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful si

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 Janette lane have any available units?
12042 Janette lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12042 Janette lane currently offering any rent specials?
12042 Janette lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 Janette lane pet-friendly?
No, 12042 Janette lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12042 Janette lane offer parking?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not offer parking.
Does 12042 Janette lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 Janette lane have a pool?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not have a pool.
Does 12042 Janette lane have accessible units?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 Janette lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12042 Janette lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12042 Janette lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles