11959 Buckingham Circle

Charming 4bd 2.5ba home! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining. There are wood floors and tiles throughout. Walking into the dining room area, you are greeted with the warm natural light that seeps through the wide windows and cascades off the stone counter tops of the kitchen. The kitchen contains a gas stove with 4 burners, an oven, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space. Going through the sliding glass door, the patio area provides ample space for entertaining plenty of guests and leads directly to the spacious one car garage. Moving upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, each with large windows allowing for more natural light and fresh air. The expansive master bedroom boasts a large closet and a private master bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. This gorgeous home is seated in the heart of Orange County and is located near excellent schools, hospitals, dining, shopping, and other entertainment. Tenants responsible for utilities. Cats are welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



