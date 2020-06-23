All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11959 Buckingham Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11959 Buckingham Circle
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

11959 Buckingham Circle

11959 Buckingham Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11959 Buckingham Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming 4bd 2.5ba home! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining. There are wood floors and tiles throughout. Walking into the dining room area, you are greeted with the warm natural light that seeps through the wide windows and cascades off the stone counter tops of the kitchen. The kitchen contains a gas stove with 4 burners, an oven, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space. Going through the sliding glass door, the patio area provides ample space for entertaining plenty of guests and leads directly to the spacious one car garage. Moving upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, each with large windows allowing for more natural light and fresh air. The expansive master bedroom boasts a large closet and a private master bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. This gorgeous home is seated in the heart of Orange County and is located near excellent schools, hospitals, dining, shopping, and other entertainment. Tenants responsible for utilities. Cats are welcome!

DRE# 01197438

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4760016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11959 Buckingham Circle have any available units?
11959 Buckingham Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11959 Buckingham Circle have?
Some of 11959 Buckingham Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11959 Buckingham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11959 Buckingham Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11959 Buckingham Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11959 Buckingham Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11959 Buckingham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11959 Buckingham Circle offers parking.
Does 11959 Buckingham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11959 Buckingham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11959 Buckingham Circle have a pool?
No, 11959 Buckingham Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11959 Buckingham Circle have accessible units?
No, 11959 Buckingham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11959 Buckingham Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11959 Buckingham Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles