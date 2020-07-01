All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

11631 Jacalene Ln

11631 Jacalene Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11631 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
key fob access
ReeRee - Property Id: 245089

Electronic keyless entry allows access to my SPOTLESSLY CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL HOUSE.

There are 4 VERY PRIVATE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both rooms comes equipped with a queen bed (with waterproof & bed bug proof mattress cover).

Provided in each room is a large LED TV with Apple TV and Netflix and of course, extremely fast WIFI.

Centrally located, it is tucked in a quiet street within minutes of the freeways and is very close to Huntington Beach, Disneyland, Little Saigon, Koreatown, Knott's Berry Farm, the Angels Stadium and shopping at the Outlets at Orange.

Large driveway. Kitchen and washer/dryer are available anytime for your use.

CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), St. Joseph Hospital, UCI Medical Center, Fountain Valley Hospital are just some hospitals that are each within a 10 minute drive from this house.

Amenities provided:
Iron and ironing board
Blow dryer
Refrigerator in each room
TV with Apple TV
Internet with WIFI
Air Conditioner/ Heater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245089
Property Id 245089

(RLNE5646187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 Jacalene Ln have any available units?
11631 Jacalene Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11631 Jacalene Ln have?
Some of 11631 Jacalene Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 Jacalene Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11631 Jacalene Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 Jacalene Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11631 Jacalene Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11631 Jacalene Ln offer parking?
No, 11631 Jacalene Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11631 Jacalene Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11631 Jacalene Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 Jacalene Ln have a pool?
No, 11631 Jacalene Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11631 Jacalene Ln have accessible units?
No, 11631 Jacalene Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 Jacalene Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11631 Jacalene Ln has units with dishwashers.

