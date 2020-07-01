11631 Jacalene Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access key fob access

ReeRee - Property Id: 245089



Electronic keyless entry allows access to my SPOTLESSLY CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL HOUSE.



There are 4 VERY PRIVATE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both rooms comes equipped with a queen bed (with waterproof & bed bug proof mattress cover).



Provided in each room is a large LED TV with Apple TV and Netflix and of course, extremely fast WIFI.



Centrally located, it is tucked in a quiet street within minutes of the freeways and is very close to Huntington Beach, Disneyland, Little Saigon, Koreatown, Knott's Berry Farm, the Angels Stadium and shopping at the Outlets at Orange.



Large driveway. Kitchen and washer/dryer are available anytime for your use.



CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), St. Joseph Hospital, UCI Medical Center, Fountain Valley Hospital are just some hospitals that are each within a 10 minute drive from this house.



Amenities provided:

Iron and ironing board

Blow dryer

Refrigerator in each room

TV with Apple TV

Internet with WIFI

Air Conditioner/ Heater

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245089

Property Id 245089



(RLNE5646187)