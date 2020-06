Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath house in Garden Grove.



Some highlights:

AC/heat to help you stay cool or warm in the coming crisp, fall months

Kitchen also features a gas stove, fridge

Washer and dryer are already installed

Gorgeous and serene private backyard

2 car garage



Great location! A perfect place to make your new home!



Sorry, no pets.