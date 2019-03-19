11181 Palma Vista Street

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled Pool house in a wonderful neighborhood in Garden Grove! It has 4 bedrooms including an extra large master with two large closets and French doors that leads you to a beautiful pool and Jacuzzi with outdoor shower, built-in BBQ, built in bar with cabinet. upgraded tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and large pantry and laundry room. Open floor plan with fireplace. Central air and Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Its a great house, you may rent this house unfurnished or furnished, long term or short term (minimum of one month) with different pricing.