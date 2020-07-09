All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

10802 Palma Vista Avenue

10802 Palma Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10802 Palma Vista Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 bed / 1 bath apartment (Unit #4 / Lower level) for rent in Garden Grove. The unit was recently remodeled. In unit heating and AC. There is a coin wash / dryer on property. 1 cover car port. Close to Disneyland, Walmart, Starbucks, Ralphs, Euclid, Katella, etc.,

Ideal tenant: 1 to 2 people (perfect). 3, maybe too many.

Sorry, no pets are allowed

Sorry, Section 8 / Housing voucher are not accepted

Rent is: $1,250 Deposit is: $1,250
Owner pay: Gas, Water, and Trash
Tenant pay: Electric

Applicants total monthly verifiable income must be close to $3,500 or above

Background check, work verification and possible soft credit may be required. There is a $35 screening and application fee.

Please take a look at all pictures and the virtual tour before contacting TTG INVESTMENT INC.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/szcLkNthchM

Rental Application:

https://ttg.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Cell: 714-421-8932

Thanks,
Mark

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have any available units?
10802 Palma Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have?
Some of 10802 Palma Vista Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10802 Palma Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Palma Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Palma Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Palma Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10802 Palma Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

