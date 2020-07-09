10802 Palma Vista Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking garage

1 bed / 1 bath apartment (Unit #4 / Lower level) for rent in Garden Grove. The unit was recently remodeled. In unit heating and AC. There is a coin wash / dryer on property. 1 cover car port. Close to Disneyland, Walmart, Starbucks, Ralphs, Euclid, Katella, etc.,



Ideal tenant: 1 to 2 people (perfect). 3, maybe too many.



Sorry, no pets are allowed



Sorry, Section 8 / Housing voucher are not accepted



Rent is: $1,250 Deposit is: $1,250

Owner pay: Gas, Water, and Trash

Tenant pay: Electric



Applicants total monthly verifiable income must be close to $3,500 or above



Background check, work verification and possible soft credit may be required. There is a $35 screening and application fee.



Please take a look at all pictures and the virtual tour before contacting TTG INVESTMENT INC.



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/szcLkNthchM



Rental Application:



https://ttg.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Cell: 714-421-8932



Thanks,

Mark