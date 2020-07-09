10802 Palma Vista Avenue

Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath apartment (Unit #4 / Lower level) for rent in Garden Grove. The unit was recently remodeled. In unit heating and AC. There is a coin wash / dryer on property. 1 cover car port. Close to Disneyland, Walmart, Starbucks, Ralphs, Euclid, Katella, etc.,
Ideal tenant: 1 to 2 people (perfect). 3, maybe too many.
Sorry, no pets are allowed
Sorry, Section 8 / Housing voucher are not accepted
Rent is: $1,250 Deposit is: $1,250
Owner pay: Gas, Water, and Trash
Tenant pay: Electric
Applicants total monthly verifiable income must be close to $3,500 or above
Background check, work verification and possible soft credit may be required. There is a $35 screening and application fee.
Please take a look at all pictures and the virtual tour before contacting TTG INVESTMENT INC.
Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/szcLkNthchM
Rental Application:
https://ttg.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Cell: 714-421-8932
Thanks,
Mark