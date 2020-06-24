All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

10602 Mallard Ave

10602 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10602 Mallard Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Other:
Almost like renting a brand new home: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1196 Square foot home has been remodeled throughout: New exterior / Interior Custom Color Paint, new / newer flooring throughout, brand new kitchen appliances; new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new microwave, new highly upgraded kitchen Allen-&-Roth Select line cabinets with soft closing doors, drawers and accessories and Allen and Roth, nutmeg-colored, quartz, highly scratch-heat- and stain-resistant countertops.

Brand new bathroom appliances; new sinks, new toilets, new medicine-mirrored cabinets, new Master- Bath-Shower-Enclosure / new Hall-Bath-Tub/Shower Enclosure, new light fixtures throughout the home, 3 new ceiling fans, brand new garage door, full size washer dryer hook ups in garage, brand new French door slider to enormous backyard-great for entertaining and new landscaping in front.

Freeway close, convenient to shopping, minutes to Outlets at Orange, Disney, UCI Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital, Riverview Golf Course, and much more!!

INCLUDED: Owner maintains front and back landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10602 Mallard Ave have any available units?
10602 Mallard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10602 Mallard Ave have?
Some of 10602 Mallard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10602 Mallard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10602 Mallard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10602 Mallard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10602 Mallard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10602 Mallard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10602 Mallard Ave offers parking.
Does 10602 Mallard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10602 Mallard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10602 Mallard Ave have a pool?
No, 10602 Mallard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10602 Mallard Ave have accessible units?
No, 10602 Mallard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10602 Mallard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10602 Mallard Ave has units with dishwashers.
