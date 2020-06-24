10602 Mallard Ave

Amenities

Almost like renting a brand new home: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1196 Square foot home has been remodeled throughout: New exterior / Interior Custom Color Paint, new / newer flooring throughout, brand new kitchen appliances; new dishwasher, new stove/oven, new microwave, new highly upgraded kitchen Allen-&-Roth Select line cabinets with soft closing doors, drawers and accessories and Allen and Roth, nutmeg-colored, quartz, highly scratch-heat- and stain-resistant countertops.



Brand new bathroom appliances; new sinks, new toilets, new medicine-mirrored cabinets, new Master- Bath-Shower-Enclosure / new Hall-Bath-Tub/Shower Enclosure, new light fixtures throughout the home, 3 new ceiling fans, brand new garage door, full size washer dryer hook ups in garage, brand new French door slider to enormous backyard-great for entertaining and new landscaping in front.



Freeway close, convenient to shopping, minutes to Outlets at Orange, Disney, UCI Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital, Riverview Golf Course, and much more!!



INCLUDED: Owner maintains front and back landscaping.