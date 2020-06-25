All apartments in Garden Grove
10242 Tyhurst Rd
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

10242 Tyhurst Rd

10242 Tyhurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

10242 Tyhurst Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
10242 Tyhurst Rd Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Remodel! 4 Bed Home! - **UNFURNISHED**Gorgeous home located near Brookhurst & Lampson near the 22 freeway. The home has been redesigned, remodeled to have an open floorplan. Beautiful moldings and LED recess lighting throughout the home. This home features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertop, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Entertain your guests with a wine & beverage bar, set across from the kitchen and dining area. The grand master bedroom is connected to a huge walk-in closet and leads you to the master bathroom with dual vanities. Cozy up with 2 fireplaces located in the living room and dining room. Spacious backyard and exterior has been newly painted. This very spacious home has more features than we can list. Perfect for living and entertaining, dont miss out! **Property is not furnished** This is NOT a short term renal.

Please Submit on PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have any available units?
10242 Tyhurst Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have?
Some of 10242 Tyhurst Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Tyhurst Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Tyhurst Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Tyhurst Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10242 Tyhurst Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd offer parking?
No, 10242 Tyhurst Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 Tyhurst Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have a pool?
No, 10242 Tyhurst Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have accessible units?
No, 10242 Tyhurst Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Tyhurst Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 Tyhurst Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
