All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 10166 Andy Reese Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
10166 Andy Reese Ct
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

10166 Andy Reese Ct

10166 Andy Reese Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

10166 Andy Reese Court, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***SHOWINGS WILL START 6/1/20 BY APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REQUEST VIA EMAIL OR REQUEST A VIEWING ICON***

Remodeled 2bd/2.5 bath with loft in Garden Grove. Photos are prior to remodel/paint. Property available June 15, 2020. Cross streets are Brookhurst and Garden Grove in gated community of Brentwood Village. + New interior paint + Hardwood floors on first level + 2 car attached garage + New stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel microwave and stainless steel stove/oven + New stainless steel kitchen sink and tall faucet with spray + New bathroom sink faucets + New bathroom removable shower head and bath faucet + Both bedrooms upstairs with loft + New kitchen cabinet hardware + Fireplace in living room + Washer/Dryer hook-ups in attached garage + Community pool, playground and picnic tables + Gated community. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have any available units?
10166 Andy Reese Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have?
Some of 10166 Andy Reese Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 Andy Reese Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10166 Andy Reese Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 Andy Reese Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10166 Andy Reese Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10166 Andy Reese Ct offers parking.
Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 Andy Reese Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10166 Andy Reese Ct has a pool.
Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have accessible units?
No, 10166 Andy Reese Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 Andy Reese Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10166 Andy Reese Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles