10166 Andy Reese Ct

***SHOWINGS WILL START 6/1/20 BY APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REQUEST VIA EMAIL OR REQUEST A VIEWING ICON***



Remodeled 2bd/2.5 bath with loft in Garden Grove. Photos are prior to remodel/paint. Property available June 15, 2020. Cross streets are Brookhurst and Garden Grove in gated community of Brentwood Village. + New interior paint + Hardwood floors on first level + 2 car attached garage + New stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel microwave and stainless steel stove/oven + New stainless steel kitchen sink and tall faucet with spray + New bathroom sink faucets + New bathroom removable shower head and bath faucet + Both bedrooms upstairs with loft + New kitchen cabinet hardware + Fireplace in living room + Washer/Dryer hook-ups in attached garage + Community pool, playground and picnic tables + Gated community. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA dues.