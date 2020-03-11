All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 940 N Euclid Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
940 N Euclid Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

940 N Euclid Street

940 North Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

940 North Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely fantastic 3 Bedrooms 2 baths with two-car garage remodeled and well kept single story home in a very nice neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and newer appliances. Retreat inviting living room and boasts an open floor plan with spacious dining areas to entertain follow with a private cozy patio and side yard to relax and do gardening. excellent school district! Near the shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 N Euclid Street have any available units?
940 N Euclid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 N Euclid Street have?
Some of 940 N Euclid Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 N Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 N Euclid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 N Euclid Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 N Euclid Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 940 N Euclid Street offer parking?
Yes, 940 N Euclid Street offers parking.
Does 940 N Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 N Euclid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 N Euclid Street have a pool?
No, 940 N Euclid Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 N Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 940 N Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 N Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 N Euclid Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College