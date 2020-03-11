940 N Euclid Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely fantastic 3 Bedrooms 2 baths with two-car garage remodeled and well kept single story home in a very nice neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and newer appliances. Retreat inviting living room and boasts an open floor plan with spacious dining areas to entertain follow with a private cozy patio and side yard to relax and do gardening. excellent school district! Near the shopping center.