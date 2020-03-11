928 Whitewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Granite kitchen countertops, laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Private backyard, direct. access to two car attached garage with remote control, laundry hook up in the garage. 1/2 bath downstairs, central AC, cozy fireplace in living. Association pool, spa, clubhouse. Excellent schools –Robert Fisler Elementary/Jr. High, Sunny Hills High School. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and parks. Won't last long!