928 Whitewater Drive

Location

928 White Water Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Granite kitchen countertops, laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Private backyard, direct. access to two car attached garage with remote control, laundry hook up in the garage. 1/2 bath downstairs, central AC, cozy fireplace in living. Association pool, spa, clubhouse. Excellent schools –Robert Fisler Elementary/Jr. High, Sunny Hills High School. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and parks. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Whitewater Drive have any available units?
928 Whitewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Whitewater Drive have?
Some of 928 Whitewater Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 928 Whitewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
928 Whitewater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Whitewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 928 Whitewater Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 928 Whitewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 928 Whitewater Drive does offer parking.
Does 928 Whitewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Whitewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Whitewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 928 Whitewater Drive has a pool.
Does 928 Whitewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 928 Whitewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Whitewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Whitewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
