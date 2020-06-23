747 Arroues Drive

Amenities

Stunning single-level 4-bedroom 2 bath Fullerton home located in Stone Pine Estates! The spacious floor plan of 1822 SQFT features a new front door, bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and opens to the family room area with lots of windows and natural light. A newer upgraded master bath. The home has long drive-way and a beautiful front court yard with a gate. The home is located near Beechwood Elementary School, in a sought-after community with amenities that include a pool and spa area with golf course views, green belts, and lighted tennis courts. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, recreation, and more.