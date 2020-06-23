All apartments in Fullerton
747 Arroues Drive

Location

747 Arroues Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning single-level 4-bedroom 2 bath Fullerton home located in Stone Pine Estates! The spacious floor plan of 1822 SQFT features a new front door, bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and opens to the family room area with lots of windows and natural light. A newer upgraded master bath. The home has long drive-way and a beautiful front court yard with a gate. The home is located near Beechwood Elementary School, in a sought-after community with amenities that include a pool and spa area with golf course views, green belts, and lighted tennis courts. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, recreation, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Arroues Drive have any available units?
747 Arroues Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 Arroues Drive have?
Some of 747 Arroues Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Arroues Drive currently offering any rent specials?
747 Arroues Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Arroues Drive pet-friendly?
No, 747 Arroues Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 747 Arroues Drive offer parking?
No, 747 Arroues Drive does not offer parking.
Does 747 Arroues Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Arroues Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Arroues Drive have a pool?
Yes, 747 Arroues Drive has a pool.
Does 747 Arroues Drive have accessible units?
No, 747 Arroues Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Arroues Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Arroues Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

