Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:00 PM

654 Catalina

654 Catalina Road · No Longer Available
Location

654 Catalina Road, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful Sunny Estates home has a large lot with a spacious front yard and a large level back yard with a pool, decking and large lawns. It is very private with nice landscaping. Views of the pool can be enjoyed from the dining room, family room, master bedroom and kitchen. The dining room is large including a wood burning fireplace. The family room is beautiful and includes a fireplace, wetbar and a built in ice maker. Beautiful doors lead to the patio and pool. Great neighborhood and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Catalina have any available units?
654 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Catalina have?
Some of 654 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
654 Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 654 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 654 Catalina offer parking?
No, 654 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 654 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Catalina have a pool?
Yes, 654 Catalina has a pool.
Does 654 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 654 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
