654 Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This beautiful Sunny Estates home has a large lot with a spacious front yard and a large level back yard with a pool, decking and large lawns. It is very private with nice landscaping. Views of the pool can be enjoyed from the dining room, family room, master bedroom and kitchen. The dining room is large including a wood burning fireplace. The family room is beautiful and includes a fireplace, wetbar and a built in ice maker. Beautiful doors lead to the patio and pool. Great neighborhood and award winning schools.