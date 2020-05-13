624 Bridgeport Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! GREAT SCHOOLS! 3 bedroom, 2 bath lower floor, end unit located in the Sunny Hills High School District. Two-car garage, in-house laundry hook-ups, new appliances (dishwasher, oven and stovetop). Entire condo has Pergo wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Central air and heating. Walking distance to great schools and Amerige Town Center.



. RECENTLY REMODELED. END UNIT.



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: SEPTEMBER 10,2012. Call owner for appointment. If interested, please submit your last two pay stubs, latest Bank statements, for each applicant and co -signer if needed. You need to run your credit for $35 each.