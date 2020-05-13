All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:08 AM

624 Bridgeport Circle

624 Bridgeport Circle · No Longer Available
Location

624 Bridgeport Circle, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! GREAT SCHOOLS! 3 bedroom, 2 bath lower floor, end unit located in the Sunny Hills High School District. Two-car garage, in-house laundry hook-ups, new appliances (dishwasher, oven and stovetop). Entire condo has Pergo wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Central air and heating. Walking distance to great schools and Amerige Town Center.

. RECENTLY REMODELED. END UNIT.

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: SEPTEMBER 10,2012. Call owner for appointment. If interested, please submit your last two pay stubs, latest Bank statements, for each applicant and co -signer if needed. You need to run your credit for $35 each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Bridgeport Circle have any available units?
624 Bridgeport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Bridgeport Circle have?
Some of 624 Bridgeport Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Bridgeport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
624 Bridgeport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Bridgeport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 624 Bridgeport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 624 Bridgeport Circle offer parking?
Yes, 624 Bridgeport Circle offers parking.
Does 624 Bridgeport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Bridgeport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Bridgeport Circle have a pool?
No, 624 Bridgeport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 624 Bridgeport Circle have accessible units?
No, 624 Bridgeport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Bridgeport Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Bridgeport Circle has units with dishwashers.
