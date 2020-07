Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a quiet end unit in the desirable Fairway Village gated community. This property has just been renovated and is turn-key. This unit configuration is very rare as the third bedroom was elected to be a family room/den with a wet bar by the original owner. This was a select builder option upgrade which provides very convenient direct garage access into the unit. This property has an indoor patio/atrium and a secluded walkway to the front door with room for patio furniture.