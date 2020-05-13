4248 W West Avenue

Amenities

This corner home is situated on a lovely tree lined street. The entire home has just been remodeled with new paint, flooring, new appliances and cabinets and quartz counter tops. The bathrooms have both been remodeled as well. The kitchen is spacious and the living room with a fireplace has been opened up for a nice spacious floor plan. The backyard has several fruit trees...perfect for entertaining. The property is also close to the #91 and #5 freeways as well as the Metrolink station.