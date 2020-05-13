All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 4248 W West Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
4248 W West Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

4248 W West Avenue

4248 W West Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4248 W West Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This corner home is situated on a lovely tree lined street. The entire home has just been remodeled with new paint, flooring, new appliances and cabinets and quartz counter tops. The bathrooms have both been remodeled as well. The kitchen is spacious and the living room with a fireplace has been opened up for a nice spacious floor plan. The backyard has several fruit trees...perfect for entertaining. The property is also close to the #91 and #5 freeways as well as the Metrolink station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 W West Avenue have any available units?
4248 W West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 4248 W West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4248 W West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 W West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4248 W West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 4248 W West Avenue offer parking?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4248 W West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 W West Avenue have a pool?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4248 W West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 W West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 W West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 W West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College